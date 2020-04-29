Direct flights from Clovis to Denver beginning May 1

Provided by City of Clovis
CLOVIS - On May 1, 2020 Denver Air Connection will begin air service from Clovis Municipal Airport (CVN) to Denver International Airport (DIA) in Denver, Colorado.
Denver Air Connection was selected as the air carrier for Clovis Municipal Airport under a 2-year Essential Air Service order from the U.S. Department of Transportation on February 3, 2020. The plane Denver Air Connection will be using is a Dornier 328, thirty seat jet.
Flight schedule
Thursday through Monday Departu re Arrival
Clovis 7:45 am Denver 9:15 am
Denver 1 1:50 am Clovis 1:10 pm
Clovis 2:00 pm Denver 3:30 pm
Denver 6:30 pm Clovis 7:50 pm
Tuesday and Wed nesday Departure Arrival
Clovis 7:45 am Denver 9: 15 am
Denver 6:30 pm Clovis 7:50 pm
Ticket and baggage costs:
14-day advance purchase $89. 7-day advance purchase $109. I-day advance purchase $119. Purchase the day of the flight $149. These prices are for one-way tickets. No charge for the first two checked bags; third or more bags $15 charge. $15 for every overweight or oversized baggage (excluding active duty military).
"We're excited to begin jet service to Clovis New Mexico," advised Cliff Honeycutt I President and CEO/Denver Air Connection, Wednesday. "Our passengers appreciate our excellent reliability, on time performance, and customer service. Denver International Airport provides passengers access to destinations throughout the world. Additionally, our twice daily flight schedule combined with our large regional jet seating capacity and low fares will make travel to and from Clovis much more convenient. We're looking forward to becoming part of your community."
Bookings with Denver Air Connection are available through Denverairconnection.com or any flight booking website. The customer service line for Clovis will be 1-866-373-8513 beginning May 1, 2020.
"The City of Clovis is completing changes at the Airport to allow for TSA, to allow air travelers to go from one sterile hub to another," advised Clovis' City Manager, Justin Howalt. "We are completing the design requirements with TSA, and look forward to completing this project as soon as possible to improve interconnectivity between CVN and a regional hub."
Should you have any questions, or need further information, please contact the Clovis Municipal Airport at (575) 769-7890 or visit www.cityofclovis.org