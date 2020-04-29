KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lil’ One

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lil’ One, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Lil’ One is a 5-year-old male pit who has been with LAS for the last seven weeks.
He loves to be the center of attention, so he would probably work best as an only-dog. He is fixed and up-to-date on his vaccines.
Lil One’s adoption fees for Wednesday, April 29, have been waived.
Anyone interested in adoption is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
