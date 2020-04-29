Kids can read with Spur Police K9 Dodger on Facebook live

SPUR, Texas (KCBD) - The Spur Police Department is doing weekly Facebook live readings with Officer Keeton and K9 Dodger.
The last reading was April 23, at 8:00 p.m. Officer Keeton and K9 Dodger read the children’s book “Blue’s Clues” on the Spur Police Department’s Facebook page.
The Spur Police Department has been thinking of creative ways to reach out to the youth of Spur during this isolation period of Covid-19.
Spur PD created a coloring book that officers are handing out. There is also a drawing contest to see who can draw the best picture of K9 Dodger. Winner will take a picture with K9 Dodger and win a framed picture.
K9 Dodger joined the Spur PD back in February after Dodger was rescued from an animal shelter.
Animal Farm Foundation noticed that Dodger had the special talents to become a Drug Detection Dog.
As you know, police departments work very hard to ensure the safety of the communities which they serve.
Recently, a number of police departments and schools across the country have added shelter dogs to their police force as an inexpensive and highly effective resource to help combat crime.
Through the Animal Farm Foundation’s (AFF) Detection Dog Grant Program and Sector K9, shelter dogs are trained to become Weapon and Drugs Detection Dogs to assist police officers in fighting crime.
