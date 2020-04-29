Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-CORONAVIRUS-RELIEF-IMMIGRANTS
Lawsuit: US citizens with immigrant spouses should get help
PHOENIX (AP) — The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing the federal government over its denial of federal coronavirus relief payments to U.S. citizens who are married to immigrants without social security numbers. The lawsuit was filed in Maryland on Tuesday on behalf of six American citizens who were denied coronavirus relief checks because they filed and paid taxes with a spouse who has what’s known as an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, or a way for immigrants without legal status to still pay federal taxes, which millions do. Americans married to immigrants say they've been unfairly targeted.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Houston lab mass-processes FDA-approved COVID antibody test
HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston medical diagnostic lab is now capable of testing thousands of blood samples for coronavirus antibodies. SynerGene Laboratories, a facility owned by Principle Health Systems, is offering a COVID-19 test developed by pharmaceuticals giant, Abbott Laboratories. It tests for antibodies for the novel coronavirus and can can detect whether a person has been exposed. Principle CEO James Dieter says the test is different from others because it's been approved the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has so far authorized only four tests. Dozens of other tests are being marketed nationwide without FDA authorization.
AP-TX-VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS EXECUTION
6th Texas execution delayed as attorneys cite pandemic
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A sixth scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate has been delayed following the coronavirus spread around the state. Edward Lee Busby’s execution had been set for May 6. But it was stayed for 60 days by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday. The 47-year-old Busby was condemned for the 2004 suffocation of a retired 77-year-old college professor abducted in Fort Worth and whose body was later recovered in Oklahoma. While the appeals court didn’t mention COVID-19 in its order, Busby’s attorneys had argued the execution should be delayed because of the dangers from the pandemic.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-INMATE-DEATH
Feds: Inmate who gave birth while on ventilator dies
WASHINGTON (AP) — A pregnant inmate whose baby was delivered by cesarean section while she was on a ventilator after being hospitalized for coronavirus symptoms has died in federal custody. The Bureau of Prisons says 30-year-old Andrea Circle Bear died Tuesday. She was hospitalized for about a month. The South Dakota woman is the 29th federal inmate to die in Bureau of Prisons custody since late March. Officials say she began exhibiting symptoms of the new coronavirus in late March, was hospitalized and put on a ventilator. Her baby was delivered by C-section the next day. She was serving a 26-month sentence for maintaining a drug-involved premises.
AP-US-AUSTIN-CITY-HALL-GRAFFITI
Austin City Hall vandalized as Texas readies for slow reboot
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The City Hall in the capital of Texas has been vandalized with red paint and anti-capitalism graffiti messages as the state prepares to slowly reopen of one of the world’s largest economies amid the coronavirus pandemic. Local news outlets on Tuesday found red paint splattered across the front entrance of the building and two messages spay-painted on the wall and a seating area. The defacement occurred after Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that restaurants, retailers, movie theaters and malls can allow some in-person customers starting May 1. One message read: “MAY 1 INTERNATIONAL WORKERS DAY” with a hammer and sickle.
PLANE DITCH-TEXAS
2 swim for safety after ditching small plane in Texas lake
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — A pilot and his passenger swam to safety Tuesday after the two men made an emergency landing in their small plane in a Central Texas lake. The ditching happened Tuesday morning in Canyon Lake, in the hills about 35 miles northeast of San Antonio. Witness Ed Sanford told the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung that he thought he heard a sputtering engine as he and his girlfriend saw the single-engine Cessna flying low. The plane disappeared below the tree line, then Sanford heard the plane hit the water. One of the men suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The other was uninjured.
EARNS-SOUTHWEST
Southwest posts 1st quarterly loss in almost a decade
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines is posting its first quarterly loss in almost a decade and doesn’t see any improvement in air travel on the horizon. Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said the U.S. economy is at a standstill and the airline's outlook for the second quarter shows no improvement in air travel trends. On Tuesday, the Dallas carrier said it swung to a loss of $94 million for the quarter ended March 31, from a $387 million profit last year. It was the airline's first quarterly loss since 2011. The company has canceled flights, parked planes and borrowed money to hang on through the coronavirus pandemic.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW MEXICO
New Mexico chile farms may face worker shortage amid virus
HATCH, N.M. (AP) — A chile farmer in southern New Mexico says his workers aren’t tending the fields because they’re worried about contracting COVID-19. KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports Sergio Grajeda says fears over the novel coronavirus are keeping workers away from his chile farm in New Mexico’s Hatch Valley. Grajeda has more than 100 acres of pecans and chile. He told the station he employs dozens of workers typically during the harvest. He had to tend to his own fields on Monday. New Mexico Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Kristie Garcia says the state has not yet received this specific complaint but has guidance online for farmers and workers to stay safe.
PRIEST-ABUSE ALLEGATION
Dallas priest accused of abuse, removed from the ministry
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Roman Catholic diocese has removed a priest from the ministry after sexual abuse allegations arose in the Colombian archdiocese where he formerly served. The Dallas Morning News reports Oscar Mora was among 19 priests suspended last month by the Catholic Archdiocese of Villavicencio. The archdiocese then alerted Bishop Edward Burns in Dallas that one of the priests in the Dallas diocese was among the 19 suspended. In a statement, Burns said no such allegations have been levelled against Mora in the Dallas diocese since he came to it in 2016. Mora's Colombian attorney told the newspaper the priest is innocent.
AUTO PLANTS-RESTART DELAYED
US auto factories likely to stay closed another 2 weeks
DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is backing off a planned May 4 restart at its North American factories because it could conflict with stay-home orders in some states. The move likely means that factories of all three Detroit automakers will be idled for at least another two weeks as they negotiate reopening terms with the United Auto Workers union. Ford, General Motors and FCA factories have been idled for over a month due to fears of spreading the coronavirus. Detroit auto companies employ about 150,000 factory workers mainly in the industrial Midwest, but there are factories from New York to Tennessee and Texas.