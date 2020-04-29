Lubbock realtors say the local housing market strong, stable

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many businesses and industries are being impacted by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic; several Lubbock realtors talk about if the housing market is feeling the same impact. They say the housing market is incredibly strong and stable, not only here in Lubbock, but across the nation.
"You compare this year to last year, last week, the 12th to the 18th, we had 97 listings in Lubbock through LAR (Lubbock Association of Realtors), we had 113 that were put under contract and 73 were actually sold and closed, compared to this same week last year in 2019, there were 123 sold,” said Lora Homan, a Real Estate Agent for WestMark Realtors.
To accommodate safety during the quarantine, each company is showing houses virtually, as well as in person, but with a few changes.
"We’re using booties, and anti-bacterial wipes and try not to touch many things when we walk through the home just more looking and walking,” said Homan, “We’re doing video instead of just pictures for on MLS (Multiple Listing Service), we will do video tours and post there.”
“We've created these kits that have Shoe Covers and hand sanitizer. I know some people will put gloves in, in the properties for people that when they go into a property they can, they can protect themselves a little bit more,” said Gary Gates, a Real estate agent with Stacey Rogers Group At Keller Williams Realty, “We're asking sellers to you know go ahead and open all the doors, you know, except the extra doors, turn on all the locks that way it's, you know, anything that you can do to limit, somebody from touching another surface.”
Homan says the Lubbock area is a great place to call home.
“Lubbock is such a stable place,” said Homan, “I mean we're rated in the top 20 for retirement places and places to retire, due to the medical due to the size of the town due to our housing market."
“The right when it first hit you know it really stopped and slow down and people were scared and uncertain about what’s going to happen,” said Jeremy Steen, a Real estate agent with McDougal Realtors, “And I think people have realized now that we’re gonna come out through the side of this thing and we’re going to be okay, maybe a little bit different than we’re used to in the new normal. But the world is going to continue to go people are still gonna need to buy and sell homes.”
