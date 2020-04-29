Mobile COVID-19 testing site coming to Levelland Friday

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Health and Human Services will host a mobile testing site Friday, May 1, in the former Citizens Bank parking lot, located at 610 Avenue I in Levelland.
The team will be in Levelland from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Tests will be conducted by appointment only.
Residents who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 or who have come into contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 are asked to register online at txcovidtest.org or call (512)-883-2400 to schedule an appointment.
Testing will only be available for individuals who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 or who have come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Hockley County Judge Sharla Baldridge said this is part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s initiative to establish widespread testing in order to begin reopening the state’s economy.
Baldridge said the team Friday will be able to test up to 150 people in one day.
Governor Abbott announced Monday, April 20 that the Texas National Guard will be mobilizing more than 1,200 personnel as part of COVID-19 Mobile Testing Teams (MTT).
