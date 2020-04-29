Patterson Library COVID test site opens today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another drive-through testing site for people who think they may have COVID-19 opens today in East Lubbock.
That site will be at the T.J. Patterson Library at 1838 Parkway Drive. Those who want to be tested there must make an appointment by calling the Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.
From now on the test site will be operational from 1-6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. There is no cost to be tested.
In order to be test people must meet certain criteria, which includes:
- Have signs or symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of Breath
- Have been around someone who has COVID-19 such as a member of your household or co-worker.
- Are a healthcare worker or work in a facility that cares for high-risk groups such as a retirement or group home.
