WANTED WEDNESDAY: Lubbock police searching for beer theft, vehicle burglary suspects

Lubbock police are searching for suspects in a vehicle burglary and a theft case for this week's Wanted Wednesday. (Source: Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff | April 29, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 2:30 PM
In the first case, they say a male suspect pulled up next to a Ford F-250, broke the window, stole the items inside, and drove off. This happened in the parking lot of the Residence Inn by Marriott located at 6415 62nd Street on April 18 just before 2 p.m.

In the second case, police say a suspect stole two cases of beer from the Pak and Sak at 606 N. Frankford Ave. around 11:15 p.m. on April 24.

If you have any information about these cases, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

