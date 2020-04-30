Burgess-Rushing Tennis Center to reopen Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Burgess-Rushing Tennis Center will reopen to the public and resume activities and play on Friday, May 1, 2020.
The Pro Shop will be open, but will operate within the current social distancing guidelines, as prescribed by Governor Abbott, with 25% of the occupancy level.
All citizens are encouraged to call prior to arriving to ensure availability. Participation will be limited to four (4) players per court.
The Burgess-Rushing Tennis Center is owned and operated by Lubbock Parks and Recreation and is located at 3030 66th Street.
The center is open year round and offers sixteen lighted courts, affordable memberships, and ball machine rentals. For more information or court reservations, contact the center at (806) 767-3727.
