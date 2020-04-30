City of Lubbock identifies new possible community exposure site

COVID-19 update from the City of Lubbock (Source: KCBD NewsChannel 11)
April 30, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 6:08 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock identified a new possible community exposure site for COVID-19.

In a release Thursday, the City identified Burger King at 7006 University Avenue in Lubbock as a possible community exposure site.

Exposure times provided are: 4/23, 8 am to 3 pm; 4/24, 8 am to 3 pm; 4/25, 8 am to 3 pm; 4/27, 8 am to 4 pm; and 4/28, 8 am to 4 pm.

The Health Department says the possible community exposure risk at this location is low.

The City says the store, which is currently closed, is cooperating with the City of Lubbock. City Environmental Inspectors have been on site to verify that a Level 3 cleaning was performed.

