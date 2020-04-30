City to provide 11:30 a.m. COVID update

City to provide 11:30 a.m. COVID update
The City of Lubbock will host a Zoom news conference update at 11:30 a.m. April 13. (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | April 30, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT - Updated April 30 at 9:47 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will provide another COVID-19 update at 11:30 a.m. today via Zoom.

During this news conference, residents will have the chance to hear from Katherine Wells, the director of public health; Dr. Ron Cook, Lubbock health authority; and Dan Pope, the Lubbock mayor.

This update comes as Lubbock has been seeing a single-digit trend in the number of new daily reported cases.

That news conference will stream live on KCBD.com, KCBD’s Facebook and KCBD’s Youtube channel.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.