City to provide 11:30 a.m. COVID update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will provide another COVID-19 update at 11:30 a.m. today via Zoom.
During this news conference, residents will have the chance to hear from Katherine Wells, the director of public health; Dr. Ron Cook, Lubbock health authority; and Dan Pope, the Lubbock mayor.
This update comes as Lubbock has been seeing a single-digit trend in the number of new daily reported cases.
That news conference will stream live on KCBD.com, KCBD’s Facebook and KCBD’s Youtube channel.
