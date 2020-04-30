Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock added nine new cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock County. That puts the county total to 516.
- There are 259 active cases with 214 recoveries.
- No new deaths have been reported since Tuesday. That total is at 43.
United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos will return to regular store hours on Friday.
- Guest limits, one way aisles and designated shopping times for older guests and immune compromised shoppers will continue.
- All employees will still be required to wear masks.
The NCAA Board of Governors approved a rule change that would let athletes get paid for product endorsement and other deals.
- The NCAA would have to approve all deals.
- If accepted by the NCAA’s divisions, the rule would go into effect in 2021.
Oil is up in international markets after about two weeks of less-than-stellar performances.
- There are signs throughout the world that fuel demand is starting to pick up.
- This means investors have more incentives when it comes to buying fuel.
