Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Lubbock continues single-digit COVID trend, United to resume normal store hours, oil selling higher

By Michael Cantu | April 30, 2020 at 6:07 AM CDT - Updated April 30 at 6:07 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock added nine new cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock County. That puts the county total to 516.

United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos will return to regular store hours on Friday.

The NCAA Board of Governors approved a rule change that would let athletes get paid for product endorsement and other deals.

Oil is up in international markets after about two weeks of less-than-stellar performances.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

