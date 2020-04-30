1 dead after crash south of Lubbock

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died after a crash Thursday morning, south of Lubbock on Highway 87 close to Farm-to-Market Road 1585.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is on the scene and re-directing traffic near the area.
DPS Sergeant Johnny Bures said this was single-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck with a man and woman inside. For an unknown reason the driver of the truck drifted into the center median, lost control and rolled across the highway and ended up on the highway’s access road.
The woman inside the truck died at the scene, while the man had minor injuries.
DPS is still investigating what led up to this crash. No other information is available at this time.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.