Dept. of Public Safety responds to collision involving jackknifed 18-wheeler on US-87

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to a collision at 114th Street and US-87, involving two semi-trailers and a passenger vehicle.
DPS says the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m., Thursday.
According to DPS, the driver of the passenger car failed to maintain a single lane and side-swiped a truck tractor semi-trailer.
DPS says she then lost control and crossed the median, striking another semi-trailer going the opposite direction.
The driver of the car was transported to the hospital for injuries, their condition is unknown at this time.
Troopers are still on scene investigating, please avoid the area.
