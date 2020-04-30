Hale County and City of Plainview issue judicial, mayoral order with recommendations to reopen

Pursuant to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-18, Hale County Judge David Mull and the City of Plainview Mayor Wendell Dunlap issued Order #2 for residents of Hale County effective Friday, May 1st 12:00 a.m. Order #2 maintains the original conditions of the Disaster Declaration established on March 31st with updates per the Governor’s Executive Order and specific recommendations to safely re-open Hale County for business while still mitigating the spread of COVID-19.