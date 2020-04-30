Hockley County suspends stay-at-home order

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A stay-at-home order issued in Hockley County has been suspended but the county’s disaster declaration will stay in place.
Hockley County Commissioners voted Thursday morning to make an amendment to its current declaration because of an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott. The governor’s order supersedes any county orders that close businesses, restaurants, movie theaters and retail stores.
The amended order now aligns with what the governor allows, according to The Levelland & Hockley County News-Press.
Now businesses that fell under the order can open on Friday.
The commissioners also voted to keep its current disaster declaration in place for funding purposes. The Hockley County Courthouse will also re-open to the public but other county offices will open based off the decision of its elected officials.
This story was originally reported by The Levelland & Hockley County News-Press.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.