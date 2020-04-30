KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Taz

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Taz, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Taz is a 2-year-old black lab mix who has been with LAS for two months.
He is hoping to be adopted into a family with a big back yard so he can run around. He is also up-to-date on vaccines and neutered.
Taz’s adoption fees for Thursday, April 30, have been waived.
Anyone interested in adoption is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
