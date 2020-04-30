Entertainment venues adjusting for social distancing rules as they reopen Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As businesses prepare to reopen their doors on Friday across the state of Texas, owners and operators have worked out new ways of doing business to stay within social distancing guidelines.
A couple of Lubbock businesses geared toward families are looking forward to hosting their first guests in a different type of atmosphere.
“We decided to close back on March 17th. We felt like it was better to close a day too early than a day too late,” said Ryan Smith, owner of Stars and Stripes Drive-In.
For Smith, May 1st can’t get here soon enough, “We’re excited to show movies under the stars again.”
Stars and Stripes will reopen their gates at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening, allowing guests to once again enjoy a movie, with a few changes to the experience.
In addition to only showing single features and parking vehicles at every other spot in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, the drive-in is also waiting a few days before opening up the ’50s cafe and asking guests to refrain from using the restroom at the facility.
“Our number one goal is to get open and get things going again in a safe way for our guests and our team and do it in a sustainable way so that we can operate the rest of the year,” Smith said.
Meanwhile, across town, Adventure Park is also preparing to re-open on May 1st.
“We are so excited to have guests in the facility, outside, enjoying the park. That’s really why we built it, for families to connect and be able to have those memories here,” said Kai Evans, Director of Operations.
Evans says that while most of the outdoor activities, including a new bike trail will be open, the cafe along with most indoor activities will be closed, “We’ve got several areas that people can kind of spread out and still enjoy the park. And I think that people are kind of ready to be outside – and the weather’s supposed to be really nice this weekend, so I really don’t think it will be an issue.”
Both Stars and Stripes and Adventure Park are asking guests to purchase tickets online, to better track the exact number of customers at their locations.
However, above all, they’re hopeful that May 1st marks the beginning of a bright new future.
“We just want to tell people ‘welcome back, we’re excited to see you, we’re glad to share these moments with you’,” said Evans.
“We want to show that there’s a way for people to get out of the house safely and be responsible and uh, enjoy movies together while maintaining social distancing together and the drive-in’s the perfect place to do that,” added Smith.
