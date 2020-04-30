Lubbock Christian University professor reaching new students with home-school videos

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Christian University professor is creating a new way for college students to engage their lab work during quarantine, and now videos of these science experiments have been noticed by a whole new group of children and their parents.
Amanda Boston, Associate Professor of Chemistry at LCU, wanted to engage her organic chemistry students during their online labs, so she started filming her experiments and posting them online.
“I wanted to put more effort into it to make it more entertaining for my students and then it just snowballed,” Boston said. “They got more and more produced and I kept on thinking of more and more ideas on different themes that I could use and it just went from there.”
Originally made for her college students, Boston is finding her videos reaching a new audience.
“I’ve been sharing these videos with some of their parents and they’ve been sharing them with kids who are preschool age,” Boston said. “I think that it’s something that can be translated, even though it’s for my college students, it can be something entertaining for children, adults.”
She hopes that the videos can help create excitement about science and chemistry at home.
“Some of my videos I have, where you can use household chemicals to do some science...I think if that’s encouraging people to do something fun like that at home in a safe way, then that’s even better,” Boston said.
You can find Boston’s videos here on YouTube.
