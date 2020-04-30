Lubbock Christian University to resume face-to-face instruction for Fall 2020

Provided by Lubbock Christian University
LUBBOCK, Texas (April 30, 2020)— Lubbock Christian University announced today that the university will safely resume face-to-face academic instruction and residential life for the fall 2020 semester.
"While the health and safety of all of our LCU community are of paramount importance as we script the precise nature of how we will begin in the fall, the fact that we primarily serve the low risk demographic of 18-22 year-olds factors significantly into our decision to open," said President McDowell.
LCU will take necessary precautions to protect its most at-risk community members, and please be assured that guidance from appropriate government and public health officials will continue to be critical to the planning process.
The Executive Leadership Team has been planning for summer classes to be offered on-line, postponements and cancellations of summer camps, and a phased-in return to campus. The university is prepared to adapt the academic instruction, residence life, and campus activities to protect the LCU community while reviving the campus life many so deeply missed at the end of this concluding semester.
Even now, LCU is working diligently in preparation for our students' return, taking every reasonable precaution and exercising appropriate protocols to create a safe environment. The university will keep students and the community informed as these plans progress and will provide updates of any changes that may be required by health officials.
LCU is also working on a phased-in approach for faculty and staff who have been working remotely to return to campus over the course of the summer. The exact details of those plans will be shared as they are developed.
"We have been, and will continue to be, working in a completely different and dynamic environment, and we will proceed with caution as we implement these plans. The strategies will depend on the progression of COVID-19 in Lubbock and the surrounding area, and the information we receive from government and public health officials," said McDowell.
“God has provided the right people, resources, and opportunities at just the right time for every phase of the university’s history. We serve a God who goes before us, and I am confident and optimistic about the wonderful future he has in store for LCU. I am so very proud of the way the LCU community has transitioned and leaned into our student-centered mission, and I am grateful to each of you for being flexible as we face these challenges together.”