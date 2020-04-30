Lubbock Health Department director explains why more testing sites help contain COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -City Health Department director, Katherine Wells, says adding today’s T.J. Patterson Library testing site is going to help Lubbockites get back to work and further contain Covid-19.
"It will let us know who is positive and let us find pockets of transmission and they can kind of circle around that and find everyone that is positive.”
Wells said Lubbock has more testing per-capita than other cities in the rest of the state.
She says recent data shows new cases by day is on a downward trend and hospital capacity looks good. She says testing will help keep things manageable because when someone tests positive, it helps the Health Department do contact tracing, which gets even more people to stay home as Lubbock opens.
“The only way to stop spread right now is that those who are sick, stay home.”
Wednesday’s fourth site opening in Lubbock has the director expecting the number of people getting tested around Lubbock to go up.
“We’re trying to make testing accessible in Lubbock.”
Citibus is giving free rides to this site and testing is free. She hopes this will give more people the option to try and get tested.
And time will tell if Lubbock will see a fifth testing site.
“We’re going to see how this one goes and look at the testing numbers. I think we have partners that can set up testing. We really need to focus a lot of our health department efforts on contact tracing and investigations.” said Wells. “We will see how it goes. If we see another area in town that needs testing, we will work with other departments in the city to get staff to set that up.”
Those who want to be tested there must make an appointment by calling the Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.
