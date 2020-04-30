As Lubbock prepares to open, city encourages people to keep their distance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are some reservations from city leaders as Lubbock and the rest of Texas begin to re-open, but there is also optimism in economic recovery.
Retailers, restaurants and other businesses will be allowed to open as the first phase of Gov. Greg Abbott’s re-opening Texas plan goes into effect on Friday. That order allows retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, malls, museums and libraries to open up at 25 percent capacity.
And as Lubbock prepares itself to re-open, the city has released a set of guidelines it encourages businesses to adhere to if those choose to open. But outside those listed businesses, social distancing is still recommended for people and groups of more than 10 people are still not allowed.
“That number around groups is 10, and groups of no more than 10,” Mayor Dan Pope said during a Thursday news conference. “That’s the guidance that we’re operating under today.”
The new daily case count in Lubbock County also gives some promise that Lubbock is in a more-than-decent spot to re-open. Since Saturday the number of new daily cases has been in the single digits, ranging from three to nine.
The cumulative case count since Lubbock’s first case was reported on March 17 has been 516. As the total number of cases continues to climb, the number of recoveries also increases.
Out of the 259 active cases, 214 people have recovered. The death toll has also not increased since Tuesday and remains at 43, with the majority of those being residents of nursing homes.
“Every day we’re seeing more and more (recoveries) with Lubbock residents who are now fully recovered,” Director of Public Health, Katherine Wells, said.
But still, the city leaders are encouraging the public to socially distance themselves and stay home as much as possible.
