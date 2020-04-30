More heat on the way for Friday and Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Windy, sunny and hot on the South Plains this Thursday. Lubbock’s high for the afternoon was 91 degrees while the average high is 80 degrees.
More heat on the way for the region on Friday and Saturday as afternoon temps climb to the century mark. If temperatures do get that hot, it will bring new record highs for Friday and Saturday. The current records are 96 and 97 degrees, both set in 2012.
Along with the heat winds will remain gusty, at times from the south to southwest at 15-20 mph as we move into the weekend. It will also be mostly sunny with a few clouds that might give some heat relief.
The heat, wind and dry conditions will created elevated fire danger tomorrow through Monday. Portions of the South Plains will have high to severe potential wildfire chances tomorrow and Saturday.
Areas with the greatest threat are the northeast and southwest South Plains.
While it will be a hot weekend there are indications of a cooling trend by the later part of next week. Daytime high temps may fall back to the 70s by Thursday and Friday
