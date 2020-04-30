Police respond to collision with power pole at Slide Road and 17th, outages affecting 7,000+

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have responded to a collision near Slide Road and 17th Street, where Police say a power pole is down.
Police say the crash happened around 8:40 p.m., with minor injuries reported. At this same time, the Lubbock Power and Light outage map showed more than 7,000 people affected by power outages in northwest Lubbock.
It is unconfirmed at this time whether the crash and the outage are related.
You can find LP&L’s outage map here: https://electricoutage.ci.lubbock.tx.us/gridvu/
