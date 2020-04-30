Police respond to collision with power pole at Slide Road and 17th, outages affecting 7,000+

In a release Thursday, the City identified Burger King at 7006 University Avenue in Lubbock as a possible community exposure site. Exposure times provided are: 4/23, 8 am to 3 pm; 4/24, 8 am to 3 pm; 4/25, 8 am to 3 pm; 4/27, 8 am to 4 pm; and 4/28, 8 am to 4 pm.