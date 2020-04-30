Record heat and “triple-digits” ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What wonderful weather yesterday afternoon and evening. I hope you were able to enjoy it. There's heat on the way. As I've noted every day this week, the hottest of the year so far. I'm making a few adjustments to my forecast.
Today begins sunny with a light wind and slight chill early. Weather will become breezy and warm by noon, then somewhat windy and hot this afternoon. Winds will range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph possible. Temperatures will peak generally in the upper 80s to low 90s. Clouds will gradually move overhead from the west.
NO BURN DAY weather conditions, due to an elevated wildfire danger, will continue into at least early next week.
Partly cloudy, breezy, and cool tonight. Lows will range from the upper 50s northwest viewing area to the mid-60s east.
Partly cloudy tomorrow with a gusty and very hot afternoon. My forecast high for Lubbock is 99°. That's NEAR 100°. Lubbock's May 1 record high is 96° (in 2012). Gusty winds will continue Friday (WSW 15-25 G35 mph).
More cloud cover than I anticipate tomorrow will shave a degree or two from my forecast high. On the other hand, less cloud cover might contribute a degree or two to my forecast high.
Partly cloudy, breezy, and cool Friday night. Lows will range from near 60° northwest to the upper 60s east.
Some changes since yesterday regarding Saturday's outlook. Data this morning indicates conditions favorable for a hotter afternoon (than earlier forecasts). Saturday will be mostly sunny, somewhat windy, and hot. My forecast high for Lubbock is 100°. Lubbock's May 2 record high is 97° (2012 and earlier).
Expect another mostly sunny and hot day Sunday. Lubbock's May 3 record high is 98° (2012 and earlier).
There will be much more in my video which I'll post here by mid-morning.
Lubbock will close out this April with just 0.02" of precipitation measured at the airport. It's the second driest April in Lubbock's record, which dates from 1911. The average for the month is 1.41".
The driest April in the record was in 2011, which also was Lubbock's driest year on record with 5.86".
Lubbock's Driest Aprils:
2011 0.00*
2020 0.02
2018 0.03
1935 0.04
1989 0.04
2013 0.04
Lubbock's Wettest Aprils:
1915 6.18
1997 5.79
2010 4.65
1922 3.59
1999 3.56
*Not even a trace
