South Plains Mall reopening Friday under Texas guidelines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains Mall will be reopening for shoppers on Friday, May 1, operating under current Texas guidelines for occupancy and social distancing.
The mall will be open from Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.
For a list of available retail, curbside pickup and restaurants offering takeout, visit southplainsmall.com. Please contact individual stores directly for hours, merchandise availability, payment options or to schedule curbside pickup.
"South Plains Mall is dedicated to your health and wellness, and we have intensified our cleaning efforts, added social distancing signage, and provided hand sanitizing stations. We’re here for you when you’re ready!"
NOTE: Most services and amenities at South Plains will remain unavailable until further notice, including: wheelchair or stroller rentals, food court seating, children’s play area, water fountains, etc.
