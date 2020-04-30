Two of the Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector offices will open to the public May 4, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two of the Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector offices will open to the public effective May 4, 2020.
The office located at City Bank, 5219 City Bank Parkway, is closed until further notice.
In order to comply with CDC guidelines and Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order the offices will limit gatherings and encourage social distancing.
Customers are strongly encouraged to utilize the wait from home service by making an appointment online (https://bit.ly/2Scuqkw) or text 432-741-3545 and choose either:
• LBB Tax – the downtown Main office, 916 Main Street Suite 102 in Lubbock, Texas or
• Slaton Office – located inside the Smith Ford Dealership, 1700 W. Division in Slaton, Texas.
You may contact the tax office for the latest information:
• Email taxoffice@lubbockcounty.gov
• Phone 806-775-1344 (phone calls will be returned during normal business hours)
• Facebook @Lubbock County Tax Office
• Twitter @Lubbock_Tax
• On-Line www.lubbockcounty.gov, Departments, Tax Assessor-Collector
