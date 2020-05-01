Date scheduled for 7th court of appeals judicial election

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - The 7th Court of Appeals in Amarillo has ordered a new election in the Republican primary for Justice 7th Court of Appeals.
That court hears cases for a 46-county region of the Panhandle and South Plains.
The decision comes after more than 1,200 voters in counties in the Panhandle were unable to vote for that race on Super Tuesday because it was left off the ballot.
The new election is scheduled to take place July 14.
This election is between gubernatorial appointee Larry Doss and his challenger Steve Denny.
