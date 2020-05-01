Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, area businesses are re-opening today under phase one of Texas’ re-opening plan.
- Retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and more can open with limits on occupants.
- Other businesses, such as salons and gyms, will remain closed.
- Read more on Lubbock’s re-opening plan here: As Lubbock prepares to open, city encourages people to keep their distance
Lubbock added 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
- There are 268 active cases with 224 people recovered.
- The death toll in Lubbock County is at 43 for the third day in a row.
- Get a detailed look at those cases here: COVID-19: 19 new cases, 10 more recovered in Lubbock County
The number of cases in Texas is at more than 28,000 with another 13,000 recoveries.
- This comes after the state recorded its highest number of deaths on Thursday, at 50.
- There was also a noticeable increase in new daily cases reported, reaching more than 1,000 cases for the first time since April 10.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: Texas reports record coronavirus deaths the day before stores open. But Gov. Greg Abbott sees hope in other metrics.
United Supermarkets will return to its regular hours of operation today.
- All employees will be required to wear face masks.
- Customer are also encouraged to wear masks.
- Read more on that here: United Family supermarkets returning to regular hours May 1
