Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Lubbock to re-open under phase 1 plan, Texas reports highest daily death count, United to go back to normal store hours

By Michael Cantu | May 1, 2020 at 6:05 AM CDT - Updated May 1 at 6:08 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, area businesses are re-opening today under phase one of Texas’ re-opening plan.

Lubbock added 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The number of cases in Texas is at more than 28,000 with another 13,000 recoveries.

United Supermarkets will return to its regular hours of operation today.

