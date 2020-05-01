Development services to open in Citizens Tower

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Development Services Division of the City of Lubbock will be available to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays on the first floor of Citizens Tower at 1314 Ave. K starting Monday.
This now means residents have one centralized location for matters related to building, remodeling or developing land, and submitting applications and plans for new development.
The city will still adhere to social distancing guidelines, which includes staying six feet apart from others.
There is also an online port for any residents to submit applications and documents to development services. That link can be found here.
