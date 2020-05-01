Governor Abbott Cites Help from TTU School of Pharmacy

Researchers at the TTU School of Pharmacy tested a formula from the World Health Organization, then another one from the CDC, to come up with the right solution to put inside that vial when it goes to a testing site. Dr. Eric McLaughlin, Pharm, D., chair of Pharmacy Practice, explains, “It’s a special fluid that’s got a buffering solution and a few other things in there. It’s got some antibiotics in there and an anti-fungal as well so it prevents bacteria growth.” He says that even though the coronavirus can be deadly, it’s vulnerable inside a tube and needs to be protected. He says, “It’s a little bit sensitive and so it needs to have a special fluid to protect it on the way to the lab so it can be analyzed. So that’s what that viral transport media is – it allows us to transport it from the patient to the lab so that it can get testing done.”