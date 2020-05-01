‘Help is coming’: Amarillo mayor asks for community prayer as more than 100 new cases reported on Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With more than 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Amarillo on Friday morning, the City of Amarillo Mayor is asking the public to come together in prayer on Sunday.
During a Friday morning news conference, Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton confirmed 917 positive COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths and 120 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
Potter County has 663 positive cases, Randall County has 254 positive cases. Of those cases, 785 cases are active.
This makes 111 new cases and one new death reported today.
“We are doing everything in our power to help our city attack the outbreak,” City of Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said.
Amarillo recently gained national attention because of the growing case numbers, and President Donald Trump also issued an executive order about meat packing plants.
City leaders have reached out to Gov. Greg Abbott for help.
“We’ve asked big and help is coming," Mayor Nelson said.
In the next few days, state officials are sending test kits, which include mobile test units and antibody test kits.
City leaders are also asking for additional workers and additional contact investigators to help monitor cases.
Disease control orders that people who have tested positive have to sign and follow require daily checks of the infected by public health workers. Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton said with more than 700 active cases that task is getting harder and personnel are stretched thin.
The control orders also say patients who don’t follow the rules could face prosecution. So far, that hasn’t happened.
You can see what the contract looks like here:
Mayor Nelson is asking the community to come together on Sunday in a day of prayer and fasting.
“While I trust the leadership of the governor and while I trust the leadership of the president... most of all my trust is in God and I am praying and asking for his blessing over our city,” Mayor Nelson said. “Those of you who share my faith, lean in and let’s pray together that God will hear our needs and that he will respond because I believe he never leaves us or he never forsakes us."
She is asking the community to pray for the city, essential workers, medical workers and meat processing plant workers.
Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton echoed the mayor’s message, also voicing that medical staff are worried because Amarillo isn’t ready to reopen.
“It’s a real severe illness if people get sick, so please think of that while things start to open up,” Dr. Scott Milton said. “If you get sick, it’s really a life-changing event.”
Nursing and therapy staff who see COVID-19 patients are worried as Amarillo is beginning to open today.
Some patients with the virus are on respirators for weeks, can’t have family around, are very sick to where some can’t lift their shoulders, Dr. Milton said.
When some of these patients do get off the ventilator, they are still having to go to the hospital weeks after because they are still recovering from the illness.
Here is some more information that was released during the news conference:
- Northwest Texas Hospital has 54 positive cases, 6 PUIs, 24 ventilators are in use with 17 of those due to COVID-19. Out of 62 ICU beds, 46 are in use.
- BSA has 43 positive cases with 16 in the ICU and 10 on the ventilator. 38 ICU beds are in use.
- Dr. Milton said there are 24 convalescent transfusions as of Friday.
- 11 patients from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice units are at Northwest Texas Hospital due to the virus.
- No one has been prosecuted for violating quarantine rulings.
- City Manager Jared Miller said city buildings are not expected to open before phase two of Gov. Abbott’s order of reopening the state.
There are now 1,477 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 10
- Deaf Smith County: 30
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 52
- Hansford County: 7
- Hartley County: 5
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 15
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Moore County: 327
- Ochiltree County: 21
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 6
- Potter County: 663
- Randall County: 254
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 8
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 331 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 16
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 138
- Potter County: 60
- Randall County: 60
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
There has also been 19 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 3
- Potter County and Randall County: 12
There are 33 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 17
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 9
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 135 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 131
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 35 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 35
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.