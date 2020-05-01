KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Petter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Petter, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Petter is a 1-year-old brown and white pit who has been at the shelter for five weeks.
He is an energetic pup who loves to love on people. He is also up-to-date on his vaccines and is fixed.
Petter’s adoption fees for Friday, May 1, have been waived.
Anyone interested in adoption is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Taz
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.