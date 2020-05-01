Lubbock hits 100 degrees, breaking previous record

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Record heat has returned to the region with highs between 95-100 degrees over the area. Lubbock has now hit 100 degrees, unofficially at the airport as of Friday afternoon, which surpasses the previous record of 96 degrees set in both 1992 and tied in 2012.
Along with the heat there is a slight chance of storms over the eastern and northeastern South Plains through this evening. If storms develop, the most likely area is to the northeast of Lubbock. The chance of measurable rainfall will be low, but any storm may produce very strong wind gusts. Lightning strikes may contribute to the elevated grassland fire danger through early evening.
It will be mostly fair overnight with warm temps. Lows will range from the upper 50s northwest to the upper 60s east.
Very hot and windy again tomorrow, under a mostly sunny sky. Lubbock may hit 100 degrees and the cities record for May 2nd is 97° (2012 and earlier).
As for Sunday a brief break from the heat with a high in the mid 80s and some breezy north winds. It will be a nice and sunny day.
However, on Monday the heat will jump again to near 100 degrees.
In this heat the interior of a parked vehicle, even with windows cracked, can become dangerously hot in minutes. NEVER leave a child unattended in a vehicle. Never leave any one with health issues or an animal unattended in a vehicle. Please keep this in mind and remind others.
Strenuous and/or outdoor activities should be limited to the early morning or late evening hours whenever possible.
Long-sleeved, light weight, light colored, loose fitting clothing provides more protection from the sun and will keep you cooler than no sleeves or short sleeves and/or shorts if you are in the sun.
Your body cools itself by perspiration, give it the raw material to produce it - water. Drink plenty of it, even if you aren't thirsty.
Outdoors try to stay in the shade, but it's even better if you can stay in an air-conditioned environment.
People spending time outdoors, especially those working in the sun, should know and watch for the signs of heat illness. Find out more about heat illness, heat safety, and child heat safety at https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat
