South Plains College plans for fall re-open

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Face-to-face instruction will resume at South Plains College in Levelland in the fall.
The college made that announcement on Friday morning and said it is also exploring options to have some face-to-face courses in its second summer session. Currently all classes this semester and the first summer session are online.
Plans are already in the works for for some employees to return to work on May 11. That will be mostly administrative crews. Later, on May 18, the college plans to open back up to the public.
The plan for a large-scale return of employees who have been working from home will be developed under guidelines that are in compliance with state and local directives.
Included in the return-to-campus plans will be social distancing practices in classrooms, labs and offices. Recommendations are being prepared through the college’s health and wellness personnel on protective masks, hand washing, sanitation, protective barriers and other measures.
SPC is the latest in a string of other higher education facilities to announce re-opening plans for the fall. Texas Tech, Lubbock Christian University and West Texas A&M have all announced intentions to have face-to-face instruction again.
“Of critical importance to our decision-making as we re-open the college is the health and safety of the SPC community,” Robin Satterwhite, SPC president, said in a news release. “The college’s administrative leadership is working to put into place safety protocols in consultation with local and state health care officials and governmental authorities for a phased re-opening and resumption of services.”
