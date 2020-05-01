Texas Tech Thetas host virtual 5K run/walk for CASA of the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Join the Texas Tech Kappa Alpha Thetas and CASA of the South Plains for a Virtual 5K Superhero Run/Walk May 9th through May 16th.
Runners and walkers of all ages are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero and walk, jog, run, bike, or skate at their own pace and time to show support for children in foster care in the community.
Registration is $20 plus a $1.20 set up fee. Register today at bit.ly/CASA-Virtual5K-TechTheta.
Even if you can’t leave your home, you can still register and participate from the comfort of your couch with the CASA Couch 5K challenge. Participants can post a picture of themselves and their family dressed as their favorite superhero or in their favorite athletic gear and tag 5 friends on social media to keep the challenge going.
All proceeds from the virtual 5K will go to benefit CASA of the South Plains. Everyday CASA Volunteers are heroes to hundreds of children in foster care.
A CASA, or a Court Appointed Special Advocate, helps a child in foster care navigate the child welfare system while working to ensure their needs are met and help find a safe, permanent home.
