Think heat safety, fire safety

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Record heat today and tomorrow, along with gusty winds and the recent lack of precipitation, will keep our local wildfire danger elevated. NO BURN conditions will continue into at least early next week.
The first morning of May began mild, though a bit breezy. Temperatures in the 60s were common, with some 50s in the west and 70s east. At last check, the low reported at the Lubbock airport is 66°. In Lubbock’s weather record the warmest low (max-min) temperature for May 1 is 65° (in 1938).
Very hot, gusty and partly cloudy this afternoon. My forecast high for Lubbock is 99° - near 100°. Lubbock's May 1 record high is 96° (in 1992 and 2012).
In previous days I've noted that more cloud cover than I anticipate will shave a degree or two from my forecast high. Less cloud cover may contribute a degree or two to my forecast high.
Mostly fair, breezy, and warm tonight. Lows will range from the upper 50s northwest to the upper 60s east.
Very hot and gusty again tomorrow, under a mostly sunny sky. My forecast high for Lubbock is 100°. Lubbock's May 2 record high is 97° (2012 and earlier).
In this heat the interior of a parked vehicle, even with windows cracked, can become dangerously hot in minutes. NEVER leave a child unattended in a vehicle. Never leave any one with health issues or an animal unattended in a vehicle. Please keep this in mind and remind others.
Strenuous and/or outdoor activities should be limited to the early morning or late evening hours whenever possible.
Long-sleeved, light weight, light colored, loose fitting clothing provides more protection from the sun and will keep you cooler than no sleeves or short sleeves and/or shorts if you are in the sun.
Your body cools itself by perspiration, give it the raw material to produce it - water. Drink plenty of it, even if you aren't thirsty.
Outdoors try to stay in the shade, but it's even better if you can stay in an air-conditioned environment.
People spending time outdoors, especially those working in the sun, should know and watch for the signs of heat illness. Find out more about heat illness, heat safety, and child heat safety at https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat
Hot, but not as hot, Sunday. My forecast high is 91°. Lubbock's May 3 record high is 98° (2012 and earlier). The average high is 80°.
Back near 100 degrees Monday afternoon.
A significant cold front is expected Monday night. This will drop high temperatures to near average Tuesday and likely below average the rest of next week.
Check out the numbers, and the average and record highs, in my forecast now online here on the Weather Page (after closing this story) and in our KCBD Weather App. Download or update it for free in your app or play store.
As I typically do, I'll post later this morning a video here on our weather page with much more.
