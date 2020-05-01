WTAMU making plans to continue on-campus classes, operations this fall

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is planning to continue on-campus classes and operations this fall.
A news release said WTAMU Chancellor John Sharp told university officials to start making plans on how to resume operations safely for students, faculty and staff.
This means in-person classes and football could be a go for the fall.
The final decision will be made by Gov. Greg Abbott, the board of regents and the NCAA, but WTAMU will be ready by coming up with a plan to reopen.
“We will be diligent in working toward that aspiration,” WTAMU President Dr. Walter Wendler said in the news release. “Our plan is to safely resume in-person classes and on-campus activities, to meet together as organizations and to cheer on our athletic teams.
“We will not forget what challenges and trials we went through this spring. We will use this to make us better Buffaloes,” Wendler continued. “Safety and health will continue to be our highest priority. Returning to campus means enhanced safety protocols and a new way of life.”
For now, those plans will come in phases as well as continuing social distancing and safety protocols.
Recommendations will be developed in regards to wearing masks, testing and other safety measures.
WTAMU is also working on reducing groups of students in facilities, large lecture-based classrooms and popular areas.
This same approach also goes for special events and athletics.
Fall classes will have a mix of online and in-person courses.
Summer classes are online but summer II classes may include face-to-face instruction depending on how the pandemic continues.
