Authorities working to enforce rules as crowds flock to Buffalo Springs Lake

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities are working to enforce social distancing and safety guidelines as crowds flocked to Buffalo Springs Lake on Saturday.
The manager tells us game wardens with Texas Parks & Wildlife and Buffalo PD are doing their best. He’s discussing the matter with their board to see what further actions they can take.
The manager said they will consider closing the lake if they go over capacity, but the lake was not at capacity Saturday afternoon, with so many acres of waterfront and land included.
He’s encouraging all guests to follow the rules and stay hydrated as temperatures climb. Check the full list of rules at buffalospringslake.net.
