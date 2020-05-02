Cooler Sunday after record heat Friday and Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Lubbock reached 100 degrees again Saturday breaking the previous record high of 97 degrees set in 2012.
Our morning low of 68 degrees was also a record maximum low temperature and was the warmest May 2nd low temperature on record.
Looking ahead, a weak cold front moves in overnight.
It will be cooler with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. No precipitation is expected.
Highs still warm into the 80’s and 90’s Sunday despite the cold front.
North winds become southwest Sunday afternoon.
A few storms are possible across the extreme southeastern areas Sunday afternoon towards Jayton and Aspermont.
Southwest winds warm us into the 95 to 100 degree range again Monday with cooler weather expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
Models also suggest much cooler weather late next week.
