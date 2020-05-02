Elevated Fire Weather Danger Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - NO BURN DAY! Temperatures will return to the upper 90's to low 100's this afternoon under sunny sky with very high UV index. Don't Forget Your Suncreen for outdoor activities!
Westerly wind speeds between 15-25mph, gusts up to 35mph, dry fuel and low humidity levels will elevate fire weather concerns. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for much of the South Plains from 1pm until 8pm.
Watch for signs of heat dangers to the body if you plan to be outdoors today. Stay hydrated, wear skin protection, sunglasses and hat will help to decrease the heat impact. A reminder to check your backseat if you are traveling with small children before you leave your vehicle.
Overnight temperatures drop into the upper 50's to low 60's by morning with a cold front which will attempt to sneak in and possibly stall over the central South Plains. This will determine Sunday afternoon temperatures based on how far south the cooler air is able to advect. Forecast for tomorrow, includes relatively calm wind speeds from the north shifting to become more southeasterly by evening and high temperatures near 90 degrees in Lubbock.
Monday, afternoon temperatures rebound into the upper 90's once again ahead of a low pressure system which will bring relief from hot temperatures and the possibility of rain chances by end of week.
