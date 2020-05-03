Bailey County reports first 2 cases of COVID-19

MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - The first two cases of COVID-19 were reported in Bailey County on Sunday. Three positive tests were found by the Muleshoe Area Medical Center, all related to workers at Track Dairy located East of Muleshoe on Highway 84.
Of those three, two are Bailey County residents.
County authorities say Track Dairy is cooperating fully with state and local officials to track down and isolate anyone who might have been exposed.
"If you believe you may have been exposed to any of these individuals or have recently worked at or visited Track Dairy we ask that you call your local health provider to determine if you meet the qualifications to get tested."
“At this time we have no reason to believe that we are experiencing a large outbreak in Muleshoe or Bailey County. But in line with our responsibilities to do everything possible to protect the citizens of Muleshoe and Bailey County we want to make sure that anyone who feels they need to be tested and meets the qualifications to be tested, has the opportunity to do so.”
