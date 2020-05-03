Drivers turn out for parade to support Aiden Cuevas in battle with cancer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A long line of drivers showed up to support a young man in his battle with cancer on Sunday, including Batman in the Batmobile.
Aiden Cuevas is marking a year since he was diagnosed with high risk t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
First responders and community members held a huge Cancerversary Parade at Wester Elementary, where Aiden attended school.
Aiden still has about a year and a half of cancer treatment ahead of him.
You can follow his fight online with the group Aiden Strong.
This is the first time Aiden has been able to attend one of these events, since he's been ill.
Keep fighting, Aiden. We wish you the best.
If you’d like to help, you can support Aiden at his GoFundMe at the link below.
GOFUNDME: Aiden’s Fight Against Childhood Cancer
