A federal COVID-19 task force is being sent to Amarillo to help with the rise in cases
State and federal resources will arrive Monday or Sunday to help combat the spike in COVID-19 cases meat plants have contributed to. (Source: KFDA)
By Allisa Miller | May 2, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT - Updated May 3 at 12:55 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Mayor Ginger Nelson took to social media to announce the government will be sending a COVID-19 strike task force to the area to help combat the spread of the virus.

Mayor Nelson says both Governor Abbott and Vice President Mike Pence are aware of the increasing cases in the Texas panhandle due to the meat packing plants.

“Our situation has their full attention and that’s a good thing. They are bringing strategies supplies both from the state level but also from federal level to address our needs here in the Texas panhandle,” said Mayor Ginger Nelson, city of Amarillo.

This announcement comes after Amarillo hospitals announced this week hospital beds, ventilators and PPE are dwindling.

The mayor says supplies could arrive in Amarillo as soon as Sunday or Monday.

“They will be bringing supplies, extra testing kits and any hospital supplies we need in order to fully maximize our hospital capacity to care for those people,” said Mayor Nelson.

Testing and investigations are said to be largely focused on the JBS plant in Cactus and Tyson plant in Potter County.

“We already have Texas military forces in our community that have already started the testing process and we will be doing that throughout the next week and beyond, and we will be receiving direct shipments form the federal emergency management agency and the defense logistic agency here to Amarillo to expand the personal protective equipment that we will utilize primarily for those contact investigations with those agencies,” said Kevin Starbuck, Assistant City Manager.

Although unaware what these new strategies and tests will look like, Mayor Nelson says there will likely be a spike in positive cases.

“We’re going to see testing increase tremendously, we may even double our testing numbers in one week. So when we double our testing number the number of positive cases is also going to go up so prepare yourselves,” said Mayor Nelson.

Amarillo COVID-19 Strategy

Hi Amarillo. This week, I have been working with the Governor's office to request additional resources for Amarillo. Governor Abbott called me today; he has been working with Vice President Pence regarding the outbreak in our beef packing plants. They are sending a surge strike force to bring resources and strategies to attack the outbreaks that are happening in our hotspots. The Federal Government will be taking over the operations of our investigation and our testing. The team will arrive as late as Monday and their plan is to also encompass all of Amarillo in their strategy. The Governor wants us to know that the Vice President and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) are personally engaged in watching what is happening in Amarillo and are creating the resources to help us fight it. I also want to make you aware that our testing is going to increase this week. We may even double our testing numbers in one week. Prepare yourselves that our positive test results are going to go up in the next 7-14 days. This is a good thing. The more data we have, the greater our information and the tools we will have to combat the spread. I hope it brings you as much peace of mind as it brings me. Our elected officials are engaged and helping us to craft a strategy that they have been using in other meatpacking plants, and will bring the resources we need to slow the spread and stop the outbreak. The Governor reminded me, "It is best for your citizens to stay indoors.” The more we can stay in, the less we will be out carrying the virus unknowingly to people who have to be out. Please continue to stay in as much as possible and wear a mask when you must go out.

Posted by Mayor Ginger Nelson on Saturday, May 2, 2020

