Slightly Cooler With Plenty of Sunshine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A weak cold front is pushing south through our viewing area this morning with slightly breezy northerly wind. Temperatures will still be able to rebound today into the mid 90's as the front begins to wash out this afternoon under sunny sky.
Very high UV index means if you plan on being outdoors, protect your skin!
Tomorrow morning temperatures being in the mid 60′s and by afternoon sunshine and southerly wind will bring temperatures back into the mid to upper 90′s, possibly some areas with triple digits off of the Caprock.
Another, yet stronger cold front will arrive late Monday night through Tuesday morning which will bring breezy wind speeds sustained between 15-25mph.
Afternoon temperatures for Cinco de Mayo will be pleasant in the mid to upper 70′s.
Temperatures slowly rebound into the upper 80′s to low 90′s by Thursday afternoon ahead of another cold front which may also bring some chances for precipitation along with much cooler temperatures, back in the low to mid 70′s.
