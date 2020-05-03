Suspect turns himself in, charged with murder of Levelland man

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - 24-year-old Brennon Guerra is in jail charged with murder after turning himself in for the fatal shooting of a Levelland man.
Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia says officers were called to the 400 block of Cedar around 7 p.m. Saturday in response to a shots fired call.
Officers found a man with a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to Covenant Hospital in Levelland where he died from his injuries around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
Guerra called police, confessed to the shooting and was taken into custody. He is being held at the Hockley County Jail on $200,000 bond.
Police have not yet identified the victim, pending family notification.
