City: Cases continue to drop off, plans in the works for area graduations

- Last week the number of recoveries exceeded the number of new cases.
- Plans are in the works for putting together safe graduation programs for the major schools in and around Lubbock.
- On Thursday there will be discussions on how area higher education campuses will re-open in the fall.
- There are concerns about people out at Buffalo Springs Lake over the weekend, but the situation seems to have resolved.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Optimism is still on the minds of City of Lubbock leaders. The leveling off of COVID-19 cases has made it possible to focus on re-opening efforts and normalizing the community.
The number of new cases in the county has dropped for three consecutive weeks.
In Lubbock County, it has been 17 days since 20 new cases were reported. For the last nine days, as of Monday morning, there was only one day a double-digit new daily case count.
Three weeks ago, the number of new cases was at 123, two weeks ago there were 68 cases and last week there was only 54 new cases. The number of deaths remains at 44.
“(That) does not mean we can go back to how we interacted prior to this outbreak,” Katherine Wells, Lubbock’s health department director said.
There is also an expectation that the numbers of new cases could go up because there is more interaction. But the city and local hospitals are prepared for that.
Lubbock’s Health Authority, Dr. Ron Cook still encourages anyone who goes out in public to wear a face covering. Wearing those face coverings helps stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“That’s so important that we continue to slow this virus and spread it out," Cook said. "It’s not going to go away but we can continue to put a wet blanket on it.”
Members of the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force’s education subcommittee will come up with a plan on graduation ceremonies for the major Lubbock-area schools.
Those high schools would include schools within the Lubbock Independent School District, Frenship ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and area private schools. That could more than likely take place outdoors.
There is currently no date on when that would take place, but the ideal time would be before the summer.
“We’re putting together a plan to make it where they can be honored and yet in an extremely safe fashion,” Robert Taylor, CEO of United Supermarkets and co-chair of the economic task force.
The task force will also meet on Thursday and discuss how area institutions of higher education will go about opening back up. Texas Tech, Lubbock Christian University and South Plains College have all announced that face-to-face instruction will resume in the fall.
All three institutions have said there will be social distancing measures put in place on its campuses. Some of those measures would include limiting the amount of people in gathering places and reducing some face-to-face interaction.
It would also be important for the Lubbock economy to have students back on campus, Steve Massengale, Lubbock city councilperson and task force co-chair, said.
“Nothing could have a bigger impact on the churn of our economy than students back in classes, faculty back in classrooms teaching,” Massengale said. “Not to mention mention football come this fall.”
A large gathering and later on a fight Saturday night at Buffalo Springs Lakes prompted the lake’s early closure on Sunday night.
Dan Pope, Lubbock mayor, said he was made aware of the situation there. As more crowds started to gather in that area, lake managers also called for the help of the Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish and the Lubbock City Manager, Jarrett Atkinson.
But Pope added within the city limits there was few problems reported about gatherings getting out of hand.
“I would remind people that if they want to reach out to us about a situation that they feel is out of whack, outside the guidelines, to call the non-emergency line at (the Lubbock Police Department),” Pope said. “That number is 806-775-2865.”
But the Buffalo Springs Lake gathering also presented a danger for reasons besides fighting. It was ideal circumstance for coronavirus to spread easily throughout a large group of people.
The possibility of passing of the virus continues to be present in asymptomatic people, Cook said. That means when people leave areas of large gatherings, they can take it to their homes and spread the infection to others — not to mention possibly being infected themselves.
“Some of the pictures I saw, I didn’t see anybody wearing a face mask or a facial covering at the beach there. So if somebody’s sick, or asymptomatic and carrying the virus, they’re in a group of 10 or 15 people there, then they’re going to hand this virus off to them," Cook said. “We’ll see what happens in a week, 10 days, (or) 14 days.”
