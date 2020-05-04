City to provide COVID update at 11:30 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host another COVID-19 news conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday.
The update comes as Lubbock County reaches 553 total coronavirus cases and 44 deaths. Of the cases in the county, 268 are active and another 241 have recovered.
Today’s speakers will be Katherine Wells, director of public health; Dr. Ron Cook, the Lubbock health authority; City Councilman Steve Massengale and United CEO Robert Taylor, co-chairs of the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force; and Mayor Dan Pope.
This is also the first update the city will provide following the State of Texas’ first phase of re-opening, which went into effect on Friday.
Throughout the weekend, crowds of people gathered around Buffalo Springs Lake and on Saturday night a fight broke out, which prompted the lake’s closure to the public Sunday night. Pope even expressed his dismay in people’s behavior there, but made it clear he has not control over Buffalo Springs.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will air the news conference live and stream it on Facebook and Youtube.
