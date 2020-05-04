Cold front on the way tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Temperatures remain very hot across the South Plains Monday afternoon.
Changes are on the way tonight.
A strong cold front will enter the viewing area late tonight through daybreak.
The front brings gusty north winds and a drop in temperatures for the next couple of days.
Most of the models suggest the front will arrive in Lubbock between 10:00 p.m. and midnight with a secondary surge expected after midnight.
Temperatures will end up in the 40’s and 50’s by daybreak Tuesday.
North winds become gusty at 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts possible.
This may kick up a little blowing dust overnight behind the front.
Skies become sunny Tuesday with much cooler daytime highs in the middle to upper 70’s.
North winds remain gusty most of the day Tuesday tapering off towards sunset.
Expect cool overnight lows in the 40’s to near 50 degrees Tuesday night.
