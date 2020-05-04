Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, one person has died after a shooting around 2:30 a.m. near East Brown Street and North Zenith.
- EMS took on person to a hospital where they later died.
- So far no arrests have been made.
Brennon Guerra, 24, is in the Hockley County jail charged with murder.
- Police say Guerra turned himself in after fatally shooting a man in the 400 block of Cedar in Levelland on Saturday.
- The victim’s name has not been released.
Lubbock added four new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 553.
- Of the total cases, 268 are active and another 27 people are hospitalized.
- There have been 241 recoveries but 44 people have died.
Buffalo Springs Lake closed its beaches after a large fight on Saturday night.
- Hundreds went to the lake over the weekend, which made it hard for lake police to enforce social distancing orders.
- There is no word on when the beaches will re-open.
