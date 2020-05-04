Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

1 dead after morning shooting, 4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Lubbock, Buffalo Springs Lake closes

By Michael Cantu | May 4, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT - Updated May 4 at 6:09 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, one person has died after a shooting around 2:30 a.m. near East Brown Street and North Zenith.

Brennon Guerra, 24, is in the Hockley County jail charged with murder.

Lubbock added four new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 553.

Buffalo Springs Lake closed its beaches after a large fight on Saturday night.

  • Hundreds went to the lake over the weekend, which made it hard for lake police to enforce social distancing orders.
  • There is no word on when the beaches will re-open.
  • Read more on that here: Buffalo Springs Lake to close all beaches

